With residents in favour by a split of 55-45 per cent, Woolwich will install new water lines in Conestogo when the region reconstructs Sawmill Road. Every homeowner will be forced to pay a share of the cost, estimated at about $8,500 apiece, whether or not they tap into municipal water.

The installation of a new watermain will piggyback on a major reconstruction of the roadway by the Region of Waterloo, providing a good opportunity to have the services put in place at a reasonable cost, director of engineering and planning Dan Kennaley told councillors meeting Tuesday night.

The work will see Sawmill Road rebuilt from Musselman Crescent to the bridge at the Grand River, as well as portions of Northfield Drive 300 metres south and north of Sawmill Road.

A watermain will be extended from the Conestogo Plains well to the Grand River, with the eventual goal of running it out to the Golf Course Road subdivision as a replacement for the current water supply system in that part of Conestogo.

A survey last fall of the 63 property owners currently on private services along that stretch of roadway drew 51 responses, with 53 per cent favouring the option to have municipal water. Since then, two of those who didn’t initially respond have indicated they’re in favour, bringing the split to 55-45, said Kennaley.

Addressing council, Sawmill Road resident Dean Piesner asked if those content to remain on their own wells would be forced to pay as well if the project goes ahead, which will in fact be the case.

“All the benefitting or potentially benefitting property owners would be required to pay their proportionate share of the cost of providing municipal water,” said Kennaley.

Piesner drew general laughter when he questioned the cost estimates on a regional project, comparing it to the large cost overruns for light rail transit.

“There was an estimate … it was $8,000 to begin with, and [now] $8,500 for a hook-up; was that estimate prepared by the same people that estimated the $818 million for the ION? So could that possibly be $20,000 or $25,000?

Property owners won’t be forced to hook up to the water service, thus incurring ever-increasing monthly charges, but should they do so it will come at an extra cost. Each will be responsible for the installation of laterals and connections to the home’s plumbing system.

If the project is ultimately approved, the estimated $8,500 share cost will be payable as a lump sum or amortized over a period, typically 20 years, at an interest rate of prime plus two per cent.