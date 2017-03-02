The Sugar Kings finished the regular season on a high note over the weekend, overtaking both Cambridge and Stratford.

Elmira finished second in the Midwestern Conference, six points behind Listowel. They’re now up against seventh-place Guelph in the first round of playoffs that got underway Mar. 1 in Elmira.

In Cambridge on Saturday, the Kings beat the Winter Hawks 4-1.

Head coach Ty Canal explains they had to switch up their usual game plan to come out with the win.

“We had some injuries and suspensions, so we actually had Quinten Bruce and Ty Biles, believe it or not, play defense. It was good. The guys came together and we played a lot more defensive than what we usually play. It’s nice to see the guys all get on board with it and execute it and limit the scoring chances,” Canal said.

Cambridge struck first with a goal from Matt MacKay, assisted by Corson Searles and Riley MacRae. Exactly one minute later, Jake Brown put Elmira on the board, helped by Ethan Skinner.

In the second, Skinner earned his own goal, while shorthanded to give the Kings the lead. Brown and Biles picked up the assists.

Cambridge was awarded a penalty shot shortly after, which could have evened the playing field again, but Ryan Shaw was unable to put it past Jon Reinhart.

In a last-ditch effort to score, the Winter Hawks pulled their goalie to add an attacker as the minutes wound down. But it only helped to seal the deal for Elmira, as Skinner (Brown) added his second of the night, and Jeremey Goodwin (Klayton Hoelscher) potted the second empty netter goal.

Reinhart made 44 saves to Cambridge goalie Ryan Wagner’s 20.

The Kings returned to home ice on Sunday afternoon for their final regular season game, and they didn’t disappoint as they defeated the Stratford Warriors 3-2.

Prior to the puck drop, Skinner was given the Barb Schaefer Memorial Award, as he was voted as the Sugar Kings fan favourite for the 2016-17 season.

They came out strong in the first, pulling ahead quickly on a goal from Anthony Azzano (Goodwin, Andrew McIntyre) less than 90 seconds into the game.

Stratford’s Jack Scanlan got things rolling for his team with a goal halfway through the second, assisted by Hugh Anderson.

Elmira fell behind in the final frame as Scanlan put the puck in Elmira’s net again. Graham Brulotte and Mason Hardy were the helpers.

But Elmira’s fan favourite wasn’t about to let his team finish the regular season with a loss. Skinner scored shorthanded, helped by Brown and Matt Murray, and then again, unassisted, to take the game 4-1.

“Especially being home and the last regular season game, it’s nice to finish the year like that. Again, Bruce played defense for us because we were short. He did a great job all weekend,” Canal said.

Canal said that was the type of game they needed to get the guys focused to hopefully play well in playoffs. He’s happy with how the team’s been playing the past two weeks and that they haven’t given up a lot of goals lately.

“Our guys were able to sharpen up the defensive side of the puck and that’s something we’ve been stressing for awhile. Shots were still a little high, but if we can keep them to the outside, we have confidence in our goalies for those. There were a lot of things over the course of the last four or five games that I think the guys can take going into the playoffs, which is a good thing and something we were definitely striving for.”

On Monday night several Sugar Kings were recognized with Greater Ontario Junior Hockey League (GOJHL) awards.

Jon Reinhart and Ethan Skinner were named First Team All-Stars, and Josh Slegers and Mitch Hoelscher were named Second Team All-Stars.

Skinner also received the Standard Life Insurance Trophy for sportsmanship and ability and the Unique Embroidery Trophy for being the Midwestern scoring champion.

Reinhart received the CKCO-TV Trophy for being named the conference’s Most Valuable Player.

“It was good to see those guys get recognized and it goes to show the hard work and time and commitment that they put into it. It was nice to see those guys get rewarded,” Canal said.

Former Sugar Kings Zac Coulter and Rob Kohli were also two of the winners of the Frank Santarossa Scholarship.

Game 2 of the best-of-seven series is Saturday at 7:30 p.m. in Guelph, followed by a 2 p.m. game in Elmira on Sunday. They’ll return to Guelph for a 7:30 p.m. game on Mar. 7. Games five, six, and seven are Mar. 8 at 7:30 p.m. in Elmira, Mar. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Guelph, and Mar. 12 at 7 p.m. in Elmira, if necessary.