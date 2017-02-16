Jack Lefcourt was born in Kitchener, Ontario, and studied fine arts at the University of Waterloo. He began his cartooning career in 1985 as a contributor to the U of W student weekly paper, the Imprint. Since 1989, his editorial work has appeared in numerous daily newspapers, magazines, and community weeklies across Canada, including the Toronto Star, Hamilton Spectator, and Montreal Gazette. From 1992 to 2000, Lefcourt was the regular editorial cartoonist for NOW magazine in Toronto, as well as a host of other alternative weeklies such as View, in Hamilton, and Echo in Kitchener-Waterloo. Between 2000 and 2005, ten paperback volumes of Lefcourt’s work were published and made available online by Volumes Publishing in Kitchener. In 2006 he moved to Japan where, for several years, he produced a regular comic feature for the Osaka based monthly magazine, Kansai Scene. Jack Lefcourt currently lives in a suburb of Osaka with his wife, Mika.