Having generated more than $5 million over the past 35 years, the annual Ontario Mennonite Relief Heifer Sale is a significant contributor to MCC projects.

This year’s sale is expected to raise upwards of $200,000 for the Mennonite Central Committee and their work around the world, helping development and peace-building projects.

Rick Cober Bauman, executive director of MCC Ontario, says the annual heifer sale is one of the organization’s biggest fundraisers.

“It is big in terms of the dollars raised, in terms of the number of years it has been running, in terms of the number of volunteers that are involved from planning to execution and then the number of donors,” he said. “In that, I really consider the people who donate the heifers and the people that buy – they are willing to pay a premium for a good cause. Everyone who gets involved is making a contribution.”

He says it is a chance for those in the local agriculture industry to help those who are struggling with their own farming operations in foreign countries. Although the funds raised are considered undesignated, agriculture and supporting livelihoods is a big part of what MCC Ontario does.

“I am just fresh from a trip to South Africa, Zambia and Lesotho and one of the things we were looking at was MCC’s conservation and agriculture projects. That is becoming a much stronger part of MCC’s work over the last few years. It is something that I will be talking about that morning while I am opening the sale,” he shared. “I want to remind people who are supporters of the heifer sale that there really is a direct link between agriculture here in the region and the support of agriculture in southern Africa. The funds that come in for the sale are undesignated, in other words, they’re going where MCC needs it most. Some of those dollars end up supporting agriculture there directly from agriculture here. That is a big link that we like to make.”

The heifers up on the auction block are donated by local dairy farmers, and other farmers can bid on them, with the profits going back to help MCC with their work. It also gives MCC the chance to reach out to those who may not have normally come into contact with the charity.

“It is just a huge opportunity for MCC to have a profile in the agricultural and dairy community. For a lot of people who might not have another chance to cross paths with MCC to hear about our development and peace building work or have the opportunity to become a supporter. It is reach we just couldn’t duplicate if these people didn’t come together to do this work,” said Cober Bauman.

This year’s heifer auction will be held in the usual venue, at Carson’s Sale Arena in Listowel on Feb. 17 starting at 11 a.m.

There is a bus leaving Elmira to pick up those who want to come bid, or even just watch an exciting live auction for charity. The bus leaves at 10 a.m. from the Elmira branch. It will be leaving Listowel to return to Elmira at 3:30 p.m.

To donate a heifer, contact Clarence Deifenbaker at 519-669-2164. For more information about the auction itself, call MCC Ontario’s Kitchener office at 519-745-8458 or visit their website at www.mcccanada.ca.