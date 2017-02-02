1 of 4

Fully involved fire prompted response from 30 firefighters from Elmira, Floradale stations; fundraising effort now underway for home’s occupant

Damage is pegged at $200,000 after an early morning fire on Friday at 50 Aspen Cres. in Elmira resulted in extensive damage to both floors of the semi-detached unit.

All of the occupants, including those from the adjacent unit, escaped unharmed. But the owner of the fire-damaged unit reported to firefighters on scene that his two cats and dog were unaccounted for, and are believed to have perished in the fire.

“The biggest thing is everyone got out safely. The smoke alarms all worked in the houses so it helped alert to get everybody out,” said Woolwich Fire Department investigator Dennis Aldous on site Friday morning.

Some 30 firefighters from Elmira and Floradale were called to the scene, knocking down the fire by 7 a.m. and working on the hot spots after that.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking-related, but Aldous said that’s still under investigation.

He has a reminder for everyone in case the fire does turn out to be caused by cooking.

“Be mindful of what you do in case this turns out to be a cooking fire.”

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up for the occupant of the home, as he lost everything in the fire. Financial donations, as well as donations of clothing, dishes, and household goods are being accepted.

To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/x38jdc4s-fire-recovery.