Damage is pegged at $200,000 after an early morning fire on Friday at 50 Aspen Crescent in Elmira resulted in extensive damage to both floors of the semi-detached unit.

All of the occupants, including those from the semi which is attached, escaped unharmed. But the owner of the fire-damaged unit reported to firefighters on scene that his two cats and dog were unaccounted for, and are believed to have perished in the fire.

“The biggest thing is everyone got out safely. The smoke alarms all worked in the houses so it helped alert to get everybody out,” said investigator Dennis Aldous on site Friday morning.

Fire crews of approximately 30 from Elmira and Floradale were called to the scene, and knocked down the fire by 7 a.m. and were working on the hot spots after that. They were still on site at 9:30 a.m. cleaning up and investigating.

Aldous said there is no fire damage to the adjacent unit, but they’re still checking to see if there has been any smoke damage.

The cause of the fire appears to be cooking-related, but Aldous said it is still under investigation.

He has a reminder for everyone in case the fire does turn out to be caused by cooking.

“Be mindful of what you do in case this turns out to be a cooking fire.”