Maryhill Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Tim Vegh, Kelsey Treutlein, Aiden Maturana, Gabriel Parronchi, Mitchell Hartman, Grace Baillargeon, Nathaniel Maturana and Gary Embro Youth Co-Ordinator for the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.

On Sunday January 22nd the Maryhill Knights of Columbus Council 6024 hosted the annual Basketball Free-Throw in the St. Boniface School gym. Thank you to Gary Embro for chairing this event. 22 young people turned out for this competition.

This event began at 1:30 p.m. sharp with girls and boys from 9-12 years of age participating.

First place winners for the girls were Kelsey Treutlein for 9 year old and Grace Baillargeon for 11 years old. Winners for the boys were 9 year old Aiden Maturana, Gabriel Parronchi for 10 year old , Nathaniel Maturana for 11 years old and Mitchell Hartman for 12 year old.

There was excellent basketball played and it was wonderful watching parents and players alike cheering whenever players scored.