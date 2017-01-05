The first annual Christmas Party for the children at St. Boniface School was held on Sunday, December 11th at the Bridgeport Rod & Gun Club. This was sponsored by the Maryhill Knights of Columbus.

The festivities began at 1 p.m. with crafts and games. Elves (grade 7 and 8 students) along with members and wives of the Knights of Columbus looked after the snowball toss, making a Christmas card, decorating an ornament, paper garland, popcorn string, making a snowflake, Santa Toss, Colouring Christmas pictures, Christmas Trivia Questions, cupcake decorating and the popular decorating of a snowman marshmallow (too cute to eat).

There was hot chocolate and hot dogs to enjoy by everyone.

At 2:30 everyone was invited to sing along with Christmas songs while everyone waited for the jolly man to arrive.

Santa arrived at 3 p.m. much to the excitement of all the children. Families were called up to sit on Santa’s knee to let him know what they were

hoping to receive on Christmas Day. Each child received a Christmas stocking filled with treasurers.

Thank you to the Maryhill Knights of Columbus for this wonderful event.