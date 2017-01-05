Aimee Deriu, Belinda Oke, Maja Milardovic, Tara Kanellis, Liz Lima, George Kanellis, Sara Pendergast, Vanessa Patron, Stefanie McDonald, Cassandra Lillie and Kristen Graham

The 28th annual St. Boniface School Christmas Dinner took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 with both staff, students and special guests enjoyed a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings including an ice cream bar and juice box. Each table consisted of children from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 and one staff member or guest.

Thank you to the St. Boniface School Council who every year put this event on and does the serving of food. This year helping to serve were:

A very special thank you to George & Tara Kanellis for the wonderful food and Clare Mann who helped organize the setting up and seating in the gym.