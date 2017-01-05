Aimee Deriu, Belinda Oke, Maja Milardovic, Tara Kanellis, Liz Lima, George Kanellis, Sara Pendergast, Vanessa Patron, Stefanie McDonald, Cassandra Lillie and Kristen Graham

The 28th annual St. Boniface School Christmas Dinner took place on Tuesday, December 20, 2016 with both staff, students and special guests enjoyed a complete turkey dinner with all the trimmings including an ice cream bar and juice box.  Each table consisted of children from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8 and one staff member or guest.

Thank you to the St. Boniface School Council who every year put this event on and does the serving of food.  This year helping to serve were:

A very special thank you to George & Tara Kanellis for the wonderful food and Clare Mann who helped organize the setting up and seating in the gym.

 

SHARE
Diane Strickler
Diane Strickler
http://www.maryhillroots.com/
The Historical Society of St. Boniface and Maryhill Community committees were formed in 1977. Today our membership is made up of those who have a deep affection for unravelling the mysteries of the past and of those who have ancestral roots in the Parish and Community. Diane Strickler leads the Genealogy/Archives and lives in Maryhill.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Add comment

E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another.

You entered an incorrect username or password

Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment.