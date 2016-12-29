“So what are you going to do now”, was the final words of the sermon I heard on December 18. The preacher told us once again that the Christ Child born in Bethlehem signifies that God is with us in a new way. The angels sing, the shepherds visit and the Kings of the East bring gifts. And then what? Do we go back to our same lives here on earth, and live in the same ways or does God being with us in a life changing way, actually change the way we do things. Are our souls, minds and hearts transformed into new living things that will not allow us to live in the same way?

Let us begin with our neighborhoods. Here in Woolwich township, we live in a great place. Let us be good to our neighbours. Let us help each other even more this year, so that we will know each other better, so we can care for each other more. Let us be committed to making the world a better place through loving our neighbour. A friend of mine tells me that poverty reduction begins with our lives in the neighbourhood. It is our smaller picture work that will make the bigger picture more clear.

So what will I do now since I celebrated Christmas last week. How will my life be changed? If my life doesn’t change, then Christmas has no meaning for me. How will God be with me in the coming year?

Donald Trump. I will commit to pray for him as he becomes President in 2017. I do not agree with his bullying of people and policies. I have to admit that I have posted many cartoons that were not complementary to Mr. Trump. I just cannot understand that he can be mean to so many groups of people. I believe him to be a classic schoolyard bully. He demeans and then pulls back… and then demeans and then pulls back…. I have had a Obama key ring on me for 5 years. I prayed for him. I even sent him postcards. I did not agree with his drone warfare nor his tough stand on immigration deportation. I need to get a new key ring for Trump. Praying for Mr. Trump will change me. I do not know about him. And what might God think of him… or me?

Finally, I am going to continue to tell stories of people of faith. I might tell stories of Muslim women who have come to Canada as refugees. There is a story of young Christian kids raising money through baked goods for people who are poor. There are Jewish people who are afraid of what life will bring for them in Europe in the coming year.

There is an unfinished story of a man waiting for a kidney transplant. He waited for years to get on the list. He got a call from the hospital to stop eating. It was a false alarm. Then… another call came to stop eating again. “Come to the hospital”, said the voice on the phone. The transplant happened; and now they wait to see if his body will accept it. And what about the person who had to die in order for him to get the kidney. How should I pray to God about her/his family? This story continues into the new year.

In terms of my faith, Christmas must have meaning throughout the year. It made a difference for many characters in the Bible. It must make changes in my life in terms of compassion, love and fear. I hope God continues to change me because I cannot do it. God is with you and me, and us today and tomorrow, and the day after that. “ So what are you going to do?”