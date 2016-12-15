The township’s quest to reclaim and revamp the Wellesley Pond has taken another step forward, with councillors learning the material lining the bottom is contaminant-free, making restoration costs much more manageable.

After nearly a year of little to no progress, Wellesley Mayor Joe Nowak and Coun. Peter van der Maas reported to council on Tuesday night that they, along with residents and a representative from the Grand River Conservation Authority, met on Monday night about the future of the pond on Queen’s Bush Road in the Village of Wellesley.

Nowak shared with council that things are moving forward with the plan to re-naturalize the area, clear the bottom of the pond and clean up the water.

One potential obstacle has been cleared with the testing of the sediment that coats the bottom of the pond. The sediment, once cleared, can now be recycled.

“If it was contaminated the cost would have been very high for the project. They provided a report on that last night, and the sediment in the pond is not contaminated. That was really good news. That changes the whole scope of the project. I think we are going to be looking at a far less expensive process to remove the sediments. It is a big step forward,” said Nowak.

Van der Maas added that the sediment can be used elsewhere now, rather than disposed of.

“It can be spread on agricultural land,” he explained.

More movement is expected on the project in the new year, with the committee looking at the cost and possible grants available.

“We put together a schedule in order to get a proposal together to bring to the residents of Wellesley,” said van der Maas. “There seems to be enough interest on the part of the residents to go forward with the restoration. We got some very good leads on grants and financing that may be available to us without costing the township.”