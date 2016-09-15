Ron Kennedy, Ray Paprocki, John Kennedy, Keith Martin, Marie Elliott, Catherine Hoelscher, Sharon Hollinger, Danny Strickler, Greta Plantinga, Elsie Herrle.

It was a beautiful day for a gathering.  This was the 7th reunion for Victoria school S. S. #28.  The school was located between Maryhill and Bloomingdale.  The reunion was held at the home of Danny and Diane Strickler just outside of Maryhill.

In the summer of `896, a Union School was built for less than $3,000 with an acre of land purchased from Matthew Durrant for $40.  This one-room white brick school was known as Union School #28 until 1908, when it was then called Victoria School.  This school closed in June 1964, with student going on to Bloomingdale, Winterbourne or Maryhill.

Even with the small group attending on Sunday, September 11th much reminiscing took place and lots of laughter.  It is always wonderful to see a former teacher Mrs. Catherine (Duff) Hoelscher.

Marie Elliott, Sharon Hollinger, Elsie Herrle, Greta Plantinga, Catherine Hoelscher, Helen Wilhelm
Greta Plantinga, Helen Wilhelm, Marie Elliott, Sharon Hollinger, Elsie Herrle, Georgina Evens

 

 

 

 

