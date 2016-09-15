A summer spent on the ball diamond swinging bats and catching fly balls ended last weekend with a league championship title for the Conestogo Pirates.

They won the year end tournament to become the 2016 Woolwich Men’s Recreational Slo-Pitch League champions.

Team member Scott Williard says it was a successful season for the group of guys. The Bears and the Stingers proved to be their toughest competition.

“We only lost a few games during the whole regular season,” Williard said.

They didn’t win the championship last year and he says it’s been arounda a decade since they’ve won it.

The team was originally started by players in Conestogo, but since then has grown to include guys from across the region.

“Some of the guys on our team, they’ve been with this team actually for well over 20 years. And there’s actually a father and a son and then another father and two sons that all play together on our team as well,” he added.

In last weekend’s tournament they started with a loss on Friday. But they quickly redeemed themselves by winning four straight on Saturday to win it all over the other seven teams.

He notes shortstop Tim Wunder was integral to their success this summer and Paul Flewwelling even hit a grand slam in the final game.

Only a couple of the players were new to the team this year. Most have been playing for the Pirates for at least four or five years, including Williard.

“There’s two guys that actually live in Conestogo. Myself, I’m from Elmira. There’s another guy from St. Jacobs and then everybody else is Kitchener-Waterloo,” Williard explained.

Some of the older players actually live in Kitchener but have continued to play for the Conestogo team because of the great group of friends they became.

He mentions the running joke to their success.

“The joke that we always make is afterwards we always have a couple beers and a lot of hotdogs and that’s actually what we contribute our great season to,” he says with a laugh.

In the summer they tend to get a good size crowd for their Monday and Wednesday night games. Most of their wives and kids were at the tournament on the weekend.

He says since Woolwich is comprised of small towns, a lot of people know each other and it’s nice to be able to see friendly faces at the games of guys you don’t always run into.

“It’s a great group of guys, our team as well as all the other teams. It’s a great, fun league. Everybody gets along and we’re out there for exercise and to have some laughs. But there is that little bit of competition,” Williard said.