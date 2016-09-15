It was raining on Saturday, September 10th but that didn’t stop the Rosary from being said for the “National Day of Remembrance for Aborted Children”. The parishioners from St. Boniface say the rosary every Saturday at 10 a.m. and this was a perfect time for the rosary to be said for this intention. Following the Rosary special prayers were said. This involved members of the Maryhill Knights of Columbus, St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League and the Holy Name Society.

L-R – Karen Zettel, Sandi Stewart, Helen Wilhelm, Cindy Uhrig, Mary Campagnaro, Tim Vegh, Joanne Nederend, Simon Nederend, Judy Zettel, Fran Vegh, Bernard Brohman, Dan Stemmler, Carolyn Stemmler, Barb Nosal, Maria O’Drowsky, Gerry Goetz, Mike Runstedler, Pat Runstedler, George Isley, Gary Embro. Missing: Father Ron Voisin, Joe Rider, Karen Bennett and Diane Strickler