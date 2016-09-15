Have you noticed pumpkins are starting to appear? Roadside stands are stacked with bales of straw and pumpkins and squash spilling all around. There are baskets of apples and pears and small potatoes. Big bouquets of cheery yellow sunflowers; status and strawflowers add splashes of colour.

I am torn between wanting to make all my favourite fall recipes immediately and saying it is too soon: Don’t rush this golden season because it will take us into the next one. But I gave in last weekend and made pumpkin cheesecake, baked squash and a new recipe I’m going to share called Pecan Pumpkin Bars.

Pecan Pumpkin Bars

1-1/3 cups all purpose flour

1/4 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar, packed

3/4 cup butter, slightly softened

1 cup oatmeal

1/2 cup pecans, coarsely chopped

1 – 250gr. cream cheese, softened

2 tsp. cinnamon

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

1/2 tsp. ginger

1/4 tsp. cloves

1/2 cup white sugar

2 cups pumpkin

1 tsp. vanilla

3 eggs, lightly beaten

Additional pecans for top

In a bowl, measure flour, 1/4 cup white sugar, brown sugar, butter and oatmeal.

Cut butter into dry ingredients.

Add 1/2 cup pecans, mix again.

Set aside 1 cup of flour mixture for topping.

Press remaining flour mixture into 13”x9” baking pan.

In a mixing bowl, beat softened cream cheese, spices and ½ cup white sugar until light.

Blend in pumpkin and vanilla.

Add eggs and mix just until combined.

Pour pumpkin mixture over crumb base in pan.

Sprinkle reserved crumbs on top.

Sprinkle with additional pecans.

Bake at 350º F for approx. 25 minutes or until center is set.

Cool to room temperature before cutting.

Refrigerate or freeze until ready to serve.