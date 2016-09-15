Some CWL ladies outside the new home of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League L-R: Marlene McDonnell, Jo Rider, Joanne Nederend, Fran Vegh (President), Karen Bennett, Mary Voisin & Maria O’Drowsky

The monthly meeting of the St. Boniface Catholic Women’s League was held on Thursday, September 8. Mass was celebrated at 7 p.m. in church by Father Ron Voisin for the Intentions of the Living and Deceased members of our Council. The meetings are now going to be held at the Edward Halter Home directly after Mass.

CORRESPONDENCE CONVENOR – Judy Kittlel received the Good Work News from the Working Centre in Kitchener, Marian Helper booklet from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception, Catholic Mission in Canada booklet and the their Highlights newsletter. The 15th Annual Vocations Mass will be held on Sunday, September 18, at 2 -.m. at St. Matthews Parish in Oakville. Information was received from the Euthanasia Prevention Coalition.

CHRISTIAN FAMILY LIFE – Maria O’Drowsky spoke on the 40 Days for Life beginning on Sept 28th to November 6th. She suggested our parish take one hour a week for each week. She will have more information published in the church bulletin.

Our parish will be saying the rosary and prayers on Saturday, Sept. 10th at the Monument of the Unborn in front of the Church at 10 a.m.

COMMUNITY LIFE & COMMUNICATIONS – Diane Strickler spoke on Doors Open on Saturday, Sept. 17th with the Historical House, Church, Cemetery and the Maryhill Inn being open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Carmel Guild card party will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 21st from 12-4 p.m. at St. Anthony Daniel’s church hall. Advance tickets only.

The Maryhill Park Fish Fry is on Friday, Sept. 23rd from 12 noon to 6:30 p.m. This will be held at the Maryhill Heritage Community Centre.

CARD CONVENOR – Maria O’Drowsky had send 20 sympathy , 1 congratulations, 4 anniversary, 2 get well and 1 thinking of you card during the summer.

SPIRITUAL LIFE CONVENOR – Barb Nosal passed out two sheets of “The Spiritual Works of Mercy” for each of the members to work on.

NEW BUSINESS – The Fall Regional meeting will be held on Saturday Sept. 17th at the Basilica of Our Lady in Guelph.

The Knights of Columbus are working on a St. Boniface Children’s Christmas Party and wondered if the CWL would like to be involved as well. It was voted that we will participate in some way.

It was agreed to have Helen Peacock look into the purchasing of gift cards for Christmas for this year and see how it goes as a fundraiser. She will have more information at the October meeting.

We should have elections this year and Fran asked for anyone who would like to be on an elections committee.

A reminder of the Ham Roll in November and the Valentine’s Dinner on 11 of February.

Convenor for October – Mary Campagnaro; November Fran Vegh; December Helen Peacock / Marlene Lehman.

Thank you to Karen Zettel convenor and Jean Keller for the delicious lunch.