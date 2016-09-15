We’ve got talent. Bloomingdale Women’s Institute held their monthly meeting on September 12th at the Bloomingale United Church at 7:30 p.m. The ladies were asked to wear or bring something that they had made and talk about it. What a wonderful array of items – sewing, quilting, crocheting, plastic mesh crafts, Historical scrapbooking, and paper crafts to name a few. Two ladies also showed what they had worked on during the summer pertaining to cemetery research.

Sitting – Carol Cressman, Irene Weber, Elaine McCutchen, Brenda Hallman, Mary LeGault, Back – Betty Anne Schott, Lorrie Snider, Sharon Agla, Shannon Clark, Grace Alton, Kathleen Snyder, Judy Reist, Gladys Rellinger & Elinor Rau