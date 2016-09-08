The Twin Centre U14 Wildcats earned themselves a bronze medal after going up against softball teams from all over eastern Canada.

The team, based in St. Clements, went undefeated in the round robin play at the U14 Eastern Canada Softball Championship in Bellechasse, Quebec from Aug. 25-26. The team was aiming for gold, but came up just short of the top spot.

Coach Trevor Hehn says the boys played some good ball while out on the diamond.

“We were top of our pool. We ended up playing Napanee which was the other Ontario team. They were Ontario 1,” he said, adding that it was a tight game until the end. “We played them in the undefeated game on Saturday afternoon and it was a great ball game. It was 1-1 going in to the fifth, and we gave up an error in the sixth that ended up costing us two runs, so we lost that game 3-1, but it was a great ball game.”

The team faced New Brunswick 1, the winner of the fourth place game, and ended up winning by a large margin, calling the game because of the mercy rule in the quarter final round.

In the semi-finals, the Wildcats played Quebec, and Hehn says the boys just, “couldn’t get their bats going.” The team felt the loss.

“It was a great experience for the kids. At first, they were a bit disappointed, because they knew they could have made it to the gold medal game, but as time went on, we stuck around to watch the final game and for the medal ceremony, it sunk it what they had accomplished,” he said. “They were in third for this half of the country. It was a great experience and the kids had a blast.”

Hehn’s son and player on the Wildcats, Dylan, says it was cool to play against teams they had never seen on the field before.

“It was great,” he said. “Especially with the Quebec team when they were speaking French to each other – that was kind of confusing.”

Dylan, like his dad, already has his sights set on next year’s Eastern Canada championships.

“We will be competing as much as we can, and try and get out there again,” he said.

Trevor agreed with his son.

“The goal is to get back to the competition for next year and go for silver or gold,” he said. “The guys relished in the moment and the tournament was top-notch. It was just great overall.”

One of the Wildcats, Matthew Weiler, was awarded the batting title for the tournament with the top batting average in the preliminary rounds.