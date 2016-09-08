For two young Breslau girls, tasty treats were more than a fine way to enjoy a summer’s day, they were a great way to raise funds for sick children.

Ava Wales, 7, and her friend Olivia Jennex, 9, got together and got to work on a lemonade, bracelet and treat sale at their local park in the Thomasfield subdivision in Breslau.

The two girls, along with some help from siblings and parents, managed to bring in $154, with all proceeds going to Sick Kids Hospital.

“The money is going to the toy fund to give them something to do after surgery or when they are sick,” said Olivia. “We wanted to help other kids. We wanted to help the sick children.”

Ava says they are already planning for next year’s sale.

“We had cookies, freezies, lemonade, bracelets and key chains. We made them all,” she said.

“We are going to do more baking next year. We are going to start earlier too and more days,” added Olivia.

Andrea, Ava’s mom, says she couldn’t be happier with her daughter and her friend for acting so selflessly.

“It gives you a sense of pride and it is a great feeling that Ava and Olivia wanted to help others through the charity rather than putting it in their own pockets,” she said. “I think that was reflected when people were coming to the lemonade stand, a lot of people would give more than the 50 cents because they knew that the girls weren’t going to walk away with it in their pockets.”

Brenda Jennex, Olivia’s mother, says she sees the helping attitude in the girls all the time.

“It feels great that she is thinking about other kids over herself. That is just the type of kid she is, they both are. They both think about other kids all the time. If a kid is struggling, or sick at the hospital, they want them to have a little bit of happiness,” she said.