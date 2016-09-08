There’ll be no shortage of music in Maryhill this month.

Commercial Tavern owner Paul Weber has lined up a variety of acts for Friday, Saturday and Sunday shows over the month of September to bring out old friends and new faces.

Harold MacIntyre takes the stage on Sept. 11.

“He plays here on a regular basis but hasn’t had a CD in, I think, close to 30 years. He’s an artist that in the late ‘70s and early ‘80s right through the ‘80s he was always topping the charts. And he’s won all kinds of country music awards. He’s just a good old boy that sings real good country music. So now he’s got a new project out and he’s going to have a CD release party here for it,” Weber said.

The show’s from 3-6 p.m. with the doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

Next up is musical trio Thorn and Roses on Sept. 18.

“It’s a trio of Linsey Beckett, who’s a fine fiddle player from South Mountain. She’s had a lot of success touring all over the place. She’s just a great gal and plays great fiddle, along with another lady named Janna Leduc. Joining them is Jay Riehl. Jay’s a drummer and he’ll play drums and bass. He plays drums with South Mountain, so people will be familiar with him,” Weber said.

He notes they describe themselves as a high energy power trio. They perform a lot of old country and some new stuff, even some Motown towards the end.

“It’s just a very entertaining high energy show, more of a vocal trio than anything. They’ll be concentrating on the harmonies and that kind of thing,” Weber said.

The show’s from 3-6 p.m. with the doors opening at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $15.

Then they have a Saturday afternoon show on Sept. 24 with Jamie Spurvey. Weber says they’re trying to incorporate a few more Saturday shows in the rotation.

The show’s from 3-6 p.m. on Sept. 24, with doors open at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $10.

“He’s originally from St. John’s, Newfoundland. He’s been living in the Trenton area, a singer songwriter. And he’s going to be joined by a guy named Clayton Mark. They do some great stuff. Clayton’s a guitar player extraordinaire. They do some original tunes and a lot of cover tunes. It’ll be country, but they’ll do a lot of the newer stuff, the Florida Georgia Line probably, Zac Brown Band, that sort of thing,” Weber said.

On Sept. 16 Randy Satchel from Mitchell will be on stage playing with members of the Barn Dance Band. Two weeks later on the Sept. 30, Ken Majeury will perform for the Friday night crowd.

Weber says they’ve even starting to rent the Tavern out for weddings, stag and does and family reunions. They’ll provide the music or you can bring their own.

“It’s just whatever it takes to keep the doors open. It’s a whole different deal nowadays,” Weber said.

He encourages those who’ve never seen a live performance at the Maryhill venue to come for a listen this month.

“It’s easy to sit and listen to it on a perfect stereo system and stay at home or listen on the computer, but live music is just still so appealing, not because it’s been my life, but the element of surprise, the element of a guy stepping out and playing things they might not ordinarily play and taking a chance. I just always said I’d rather hear a band make a mistake than a stereo play it perfectly,” Weber said.

From his side of things as a lifelong musician, he always enjoys playing – for 20 or 200. But he adds he’s often said it’s not really music unless someone’s listening and enjoying it. For that reason, he’d like to see more people out enjoying a concert in the historical landmark that is the Commercial Tavern.

“There’s always reasons to stay home, but there’s so many good reasons to go out,” Weber said.