Another summer has slipped away and the children of Riverside have been eagerly awaiting the first week of school. This is a special year – not everyone is lucky enough to be the first in a brand new school!

That being said, it has been a lot of work to get to this point. Riding up to the school tonight we could see the principal working away well past 8 o’clock to be ready for the big day. Teachers and support staff are busily setting up their classrooms and play areas. Parent council has carefully planned another year of events and fundraising.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, and that couldn’t be more true. All the teachers, school staff and volunteers take their precious time to make our children’s day a special learning experience. Be patient during the growing pains as organizing takes place – these transitions are not easy!

As we move into the fall enjoy a natural food combination: maple, bacon, chicken and apples. All local and delicious. Happy cooking!

Maple Rubbed Chicken Breast Wrapped in Bacon with Apple Chutney

Rub:

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. ground black pepper

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. cumin

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

1/2 cup maple sugar

4 chicken breasts

4 slices of bacon

Apple chutney

1-1/2 cup peeled diced apples

1/2 cup diced onion

1/4 cup diced pepper

1/4 cup dried cranberries

1/2 tsp. chopped garlic

1/2 tsp. chili powder

1/2 tsp. chopped ginger

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. nutmeg

2 cinnamon sticks

2 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 cup water

1 cup packed brown sugar

3/4 cup cider vinegar

Pat dry chicken breasts. Combine ingredients in an airtight container for the rub. Sprinkle over the breasts.

Wrap bacon slice around the chicken breast.

Place breasts on the grill again on low temperature. Grill until cooked, about 18-20 minutes, flipping halfway. Allow the chicken breasts to rest 5 minutes before serving.

To make chutney:

Place all ingredients in a pot and bring to a simmer.

Simmer until the mix is thickened and the syrup is glossy, approximately 35-45 minutes.

Remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves.

Place in glass jars and seal. Refrigerate until needed.

When chicken is ready spoon over the breasts and serve.