After last week’s Tri-County Golf Tournament, Elmira’s Tyler Brezynskie now has a trophy gracing his shelves.

The 11-year-old Park Manor Public School student won it all for the juniors at the Elmira Golf Club on Aug. 25, beating out players from golf clubs in Stratford, Guelph and The Oaks of St. George club in Paris, Ont.

In the Tri-County Junior Golf League, players are ranked according to their best play against their own handicap. Brezynskie shot an 87 as part of a foursome – one player from each member course.

“I was pretty pumped. It is my first ever trophy in golf,” he said. “It was pretty exciting.”

Brezynski has only been playing golf for three years, but his win marks the second year in a row that Elmira has taken the Junior Trophy. Golfer Jacob Code won in 2015.

“I chipped it in on two holes, and I almost got a third,” he said. “That is pretty much the highlight of the game. I had a couple of holes where I was a little bit shaky, but I did it.”

The league has been hosting golf tournaments for 85 years, and this year, Elmira played host. Brezynskie says he wouldn’t have been able to get to the winners spot without a little help.

“I just want to say thank you for all the support my friends nd family have given me,” he said, adding that now he is starting back at school next week, he won’t be hitting the links until next summer.

“I think this is it for this year.”

The Tri-County league has hosted interclub matches with varying golf clubs from the area every year since 1932, making it the longest continuously-running interclub league in North America.

It’s just the second year the Elmira Golf Club is playing as a member. The RBC Dominion Securities junior trophy was only added to the club in 2015, and along with it, an annual $250 donation to each club to go towards their junior golf programs. Only one winning member of the junior foursome at the year-end tournament will receive the trophy.