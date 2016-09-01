Home COMMENT View From Here View From Here – September 1, 2016 By Scott Arnold - September 1, 2016 2 0 tweet As fun and relaxing as the Labour Day weekend may be, pretty much everyone has the same reaction to the unofficial end of summer. RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Our rush to beat the heat a boon for GRCA and its waterside parks Finding God in the Summer Cops stepping up enforcement in school zones to boost student safety Connect with: Add comment Name* E-mail* Website E-mail is already registered on the site. Please use the Login form or enter another. You entered an incorrect username or password Name: Password: Log in Enter another Subscribe Replies to my commentsAll comments Sorry, you must be logged in to post a comment. Submit Cancel FORECAST Breslau, Ontario, Canada overcast clouds enter location 14.7 ° C 17.8 ° 13 ° 93% 1.5kmh 90% Fri 21 ° Sat 23 ° Sun 24 ° Mon 26 ° Tue 27 ° LET'S GET SOCIAL562FansLike15FollowersFollow1,354FollowersFollow LIVING HERESearching for their Fair ladyWhitney Neilson - August 4, 20160It’s certainly summertime, and the readin’ is easyLIz Bevan - July 28, 20160Group of local young Catholics hope to meet the PopeWhitney Neilson - July 21, 20160Europe a cathedral of sound for young Elmira singersWhitney Neilson - July 14, 20160Driven to help Crime Stoppers succeedWhitney Neilson - July 7, 20160Retirement now in the offing for longtime FMC pastorWhitney Neilson - June 30, 20160School’s out … after 35 yearsWhitney Neilson - June 30, 20160Travelogue and accompanying food to serve as ETC fundraiserLIz Bevan - June 23, 20160On the run for plenty of funLIz Bevan - June 23, 20160A Friend of every Festival dayWhitney Neilson - June 16, 20160