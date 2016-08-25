Kids in Breslau will soon be able to get their “Glee” on with the addition of Glee Club to the programs offered at the community centre this fall.

Woolwich recreation coordinator Sara Hignell says they asked residents on social media what programs they were interested in seeing in Breslau and this was one they could accommodate.

“The Glee Club is one that was really popular. We got a lot of feedback from residents, we did a little bit of work to find somebody. It’s so specialized that we did get in touch with the KW Glee Club and they were able to offer us up a couple of names of individuals that may be able to teach it,” Hignell said.

Melissa Hillifer will be teaching the club. She used to perform with KW Glee, but has since branched off to run her own studio. She comes highly recommended.

They’ll be rehearsing once a week and it will run for 10 weeks. Hillifer’s planning to put on a recital for the parents at the end of the program.

“She’s going to be bringing in some musical instruments, so it’s going to be a little bit of vocals, some musical instruments and then a little bit of choreography,” Hignell explained.

It will be split into two age groups, 7-10 and 11-14. Hignell says the music will be kid friendly music they’ll likely recognize.

Interested singers don’t need any experience to join. It will be on a first-come first-serve basis next week when fall registration opens.

“With Melissa’s connection and our contact with KW Glee if she sees there is a participant that has amazing talent she will actually refer them. This is a starting point. It’s for kids who have never sang before or kids that like to sing at home,” Hignell said.

If the program fills up and people are put on a wait list she’d like to see them continue the program into the winter and spring. She’s hopeful the people who showed interest will sign up and the time will work for their schedules.

“Breslau’s a very growing community. Instead of travelling to the region we’re trying to bring programs they want to see right here so that they can walk out their front door, walk to the community centre and meet others in their own community,” Hignell said.

Other new programs new to Breslau this fall include Preparing for Parenthood, Cake Pops & Cupcakes, Holiday Hostess, Kids in the Kitchen, Pound Fitness and Extreme Experiments.

In Conestogo Park they’re trying to start a co-ed ball hockey league for adults and one for kids. They’re adding power flow and older adult yoga in Maryhill.

They’re also working with Community Care Concepts to run an open house in Bloomingdale on Sept. 20 to find out what seniors in that area would like to see in their community.

Woolwich’s fall recreation registration starts Aug. 30 online, at the Woolwich Memorial Centre and at the Breslau Community Centre.